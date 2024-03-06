Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.