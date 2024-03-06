Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,555 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after buying an additional 413,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STM. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of STM opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

