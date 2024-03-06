Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.40 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 89.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 51,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $211,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.