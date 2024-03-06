Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.