Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

TRNO opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

