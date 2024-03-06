Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.52 Million Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 54.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 180.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,307 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of TOST opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,760.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

