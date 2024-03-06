Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

