Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.56 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,145 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

