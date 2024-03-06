Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,671 shares of company stock valued at $168,041,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.85 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.