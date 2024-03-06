Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

View Our Latest Report on Tenable

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.