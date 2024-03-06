Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4,575.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,354,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,054,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,194,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

