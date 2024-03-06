Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

