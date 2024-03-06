Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 841,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988 in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

