Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

