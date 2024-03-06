Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.76 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,211,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 103,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

