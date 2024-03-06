Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.78 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 196,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Plug Power worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

