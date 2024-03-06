Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Perrigo worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 168,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,090.00%.
Insider Activity at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PRGO
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What are earnings reports?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.