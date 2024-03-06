Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Perrigo worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 168,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

