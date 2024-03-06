Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of AAON worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

