Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,464 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 219,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

