Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 78,786 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,786 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $165,574 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.