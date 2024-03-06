Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,952 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

UTF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

