Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

