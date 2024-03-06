Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,383 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,550,000 after buying an additional 648,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of FFIN opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

