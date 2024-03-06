Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,702 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

