Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,436 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.57% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $771,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EIPX stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

