Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 674,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $79.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

