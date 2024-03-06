Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

