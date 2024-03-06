Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Banner worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $63.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

