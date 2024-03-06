Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

