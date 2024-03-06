Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.29.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

