Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $17.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.