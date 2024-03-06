Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $17.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.