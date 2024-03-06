Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

