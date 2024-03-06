Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Sunoco worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

