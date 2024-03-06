Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 533,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Super Group by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SGHC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

