Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.