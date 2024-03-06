Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte Sells 7,765 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.6 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

