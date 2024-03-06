Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte Sells 9,874 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $58.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company's revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

