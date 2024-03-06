TD Cowen Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $140.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $124.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $132.62. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

