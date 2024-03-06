TD Securities Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$130.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$111.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$75.31 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.38.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

