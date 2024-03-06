Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 29,888 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 29,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $433,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,316.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

