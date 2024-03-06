Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE AKA opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $132.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

