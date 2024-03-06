Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of BURL opened at $212.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day moving average of $165.53. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $222.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

