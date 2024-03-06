Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LLAP opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 600,447 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 915,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

