The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $392.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $382.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $332.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.75. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

