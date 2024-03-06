The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXYN stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

