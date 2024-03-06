The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.44. 36,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 70,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.