The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $56.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of BBWI opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

