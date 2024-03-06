The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $129.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

NYSE:DELL opened at $117.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,792,459 shares of company stock valued at $316,770,989. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

