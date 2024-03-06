The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $189.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $175.50 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $177.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.