The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Timken worth $38,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Timken by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Timken by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

